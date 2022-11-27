Maris Stella College celebrates Christmas fete

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A cheerful Christmas fete has been celebrated at the Maris Stella college, Vijayawada on Saturday. Students actively participated in the fund raising event.

Inaugurating the event, Maris Stella College Principal Dr Sister Jasintha Quadras said that Christmas is about joy of sharing and asked everyone to help the poor in this Christmas month to bring smiles on their faces.

The students from every class have organised a food stalls, mind and fun games with minimum cost. Fete events had started from last one week.

The week is a contribution for Christmas fete and every day of this week is an aim for students and staff to raise the fund for charity and with this one last Christmas fete day they end this fund raising event.

