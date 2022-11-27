One more arrested in prostitution racket

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police arrested one more person in connection with the alleged prostitution racket busted recently. According to the police, the accused Shaik Irfan played a crucial role in alleged prostitution cum extortion racket which is being operated by the prime accused Parasa Sai Kumari.

The accused Parasa Sai Kumari (35) used to run a clothes shop at Patamata High school. On November 23, police arrested woman for allegedly running a prostitution racket by blackmailing the women customers who used to visit her shop.

The accused woman targets divorced women, students and women from broken families. “During our investigation, we have noticed that accused woman used Irfan to threaten the victims and asked to deposit money. Irfan works has contacts with the notorious KTM Pandu gang,” said the police.The case investigation is on.

