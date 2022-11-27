Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC organizes trip for orphans to Rajiv Gandhi park

The program has been a great success as the children expressed their joy in participating and wanted more to be organised in future.

Published: 27th November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) organised a free trip to Rajiv Gandhi park for SKCV Children’s Trust kids on Saturday as a part of the Central Government’s Citizen perception survey on Ease of living 2022.

The Citizen Perception Survey has spread its wings over all sections of people. Especially VMC has planned an innovative activity with transgenders earlier and now with the orphans as well as single parent children from SKCV Children’s Trust energising the upcoming warriors of the city. 

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner (Projects) K Satyavati said that the children have found themselves refreshed and recreated by this innovative step by the municipal corporation. Each child needs to be raised with utmost care as they are the future of the city and our country.

The program has been a great success as the children expressed their joy in participating and wanted more to be organised in future. VMC staff and others participated in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp