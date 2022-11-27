VMC organizes trip for orphans to Rajiv Gandhi park

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) organised a free trip to Rajiv Gandhi park for SKCV Children’s Trust kids on Saturday as a part of the Central Government’s Citizen perception survey on Ease of living 2022.

The Citizen Perception Survey has spread its wings over all sections of people. Especially VMC has planned an innovative activity with transgenders earlier and now with the orphans as well as single parent children from SKCV Children’s Trust energising the upcoming warriors of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner (Projects) K Satyavati said that the children have found themselves refreshed and recreated by this innovative step by the municipal corporation. Each child needs to be raised with utmost care as they are the future of the city and our country.

The program has been a great success as the children expressed their joy in participating and wanted more to be organised in future. VMC staff and others participated in the event.

