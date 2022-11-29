Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra: MLCs demand govt to solve problems of contract staff

Teacher MLCs demanded the government to resolve the long pending problems of contract lecturers and teachers who are working in the government education sector.

Published: 29th November 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Teacher

Image for representation purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A programme was organised by Government Educational Contract Lecturers and Teachers Federation of AP (GECLTFAP) here on Sunday.Speaking on the occasion, PDF Leader and also MLC Sk Sabji said that the role of the contract lecturers and teachers in the government sector is appreciable and demanded the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil the promise given to employees during his padayatra. 

Teacher MLCs demanded the government to resolve the long pending problems of contract lecturers and teachers who are working in the government education sector.

The meeting passed the resolutions including the demand for the 12 months continuity of service and 62 years limit of eligibility to be a contract employee. They also demanded to regularise the amendments of the issue of ACT 2/1994.

Another MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy stated that the contract labour is being exploited and living with insecurity of job.  Former MLC Rama Krishna said that the CM has to intervene and resolve the problems of contract lecturers and teachers in the state. 

The leaders of the Federation declared their plan of action on the occasion and stated that they will intensify their agitation against the government. They said that they will start a 36-hour protest with the women contract employees across the state and then will decide their further plan. GECLTFAP Chairman BJ Gandhi, Co-Chairmen D Raju, federation leaders BSR Sarma and others were present.   
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GECLTFAP PDF Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp