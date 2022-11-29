Andhra: MLCs demand govt to solve problems of contract staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A programme was organised by Government Educational Contract Lecturers and Teachers Federation of AP (GECLTFAP) here on Sunday.Speaking on the occasion, PDF Leader and also MLC Sk Sabji said that the role of the contract lecturers and teachers in the government sector is appreciable and demanded the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil the promise given to employees during his padayatra.

Teacher MLCs demanded the government to resolve the long pending problems of contract lecturers and teachers who are working in the government education sector.

The meeting passed the resolutions including the demand for the 12 months continuity of service and 62 years limit of eligibility to be a contract employee. They also demanded to regularise the amendments of the issue of ACT 2/1994.

Another MLC Katti Narasimha Reddy stated that the contract labour is being exploited and living with insecurity of job. Former MLC Rama Krishna said that the CM has to intervene and resolve the problems of contract lecturers and teachers in the state.

The leaders of the Federation declared their plan of action on the occasion and stated that they will intensify their agitation against the government. They said that they will start a 36-hour protest with the women contract employees across the state and then will decide their further plan. GECLTFAP Chairman BJ Gandhi, Co-Chairmen D Raju, federation leaders BSR Sarma and others were present.



