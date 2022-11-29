Andhra: Soft Tennis teams selections from Dec 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District General Secretary Daram Naveen Kumar notified that the selection of the sub-junior soft Tennis teams of Krishna district will be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada. He said that the selected teams will be performing at the state-level tournament in Kurnool on December 3 and 4.

The soft tennis associations of NTR and Krishna districts elections were held at Sri Vishwa Bharathi Vidyaniketan School at Patamata on Sunday. The Election Returning Officer K Stalin announced that they will be in force till 2026. V Srinubabu elected as president, Y Damodara Reddy, D Vinay Kumar as VP, D Dilip Kumar as General Secretary, D Naveen Kumar, MD Zahiruddin as Joint Secretaries, K Ravi Kumar as Treasurer and others elected in several roles.

VIJAYAWADA: District General Secretary Daram Naveen Kumar notified that the selection of the sub-junior soft Tennis teams of Krishna district will be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada. He said that the selected teams will be performing at the state-level tournament in Kurnool on December 3 and 4. The soft tennis associations of NTR and Krishna districts elections were held at Sri Vishwa Bharathi Vidyaniketan School at Patamata on Sunday. The Election Returning Officer K Stalin announced that they will be in force till 2026. V Srinubabu elected as president, Y Damodara Reddy, D Vinay Kumar as VP, D Dilip Kumar as General Secretary, D Naveen Kumar, MD Zahiruddin as Joint Secretaries, K Ravi Kumar as Treasurer and others elected in several roles.