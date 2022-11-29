Five arrested in Sankalp Siddi investment fraud case

Home Cities Vijayawada

Main accused Venu Gopal collected around Rs 2 crore from investors by offering plots and various other online schemes, say police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police on Monday arrested five members in the investment fraud case of Sankalp Siddi E-Cart India private limited scam who allegedly collected to the tune of `200 crore from the public. Addressing the media, the NTR district police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said that various cases were registered under them that includes Sections 420,120(B) IPC, Sections 4 and 5 of Prize Chits and money circulation schemes (banning) Act 1978, Sections 4 and 5 of Andhra Pradesh Protection of depositors of financial establishment Act 1999 and Section 66 of Information Technology (IT) Act has been filed against Gutta Venu Gopal (52), Gutta Kishore (37), Ganjala Lakshmi (36), Syed Jakeer Hussain (52) and Mavuri Venkata Naga Lakshmi (26). He also said that the investigation is on to find the role of others whose involvement is present in this scam.  

Explaining the case details, Rana said the accused Venu Gopal hails from Karnataka and studied up to fifth standard. During his initial days, Venu Gopal worked as a farm labourer and watchman in a private company.

He later shifted his base to Vijayawada and did odd jobs for a living. “Gopal was once an agent in a similar Multi Level Marketing (MLM) company called Quantum. It too got closed and the organisers were arrested. In order to gain experience on these MLMs, he later joined and worked with N-Mart and Future Multi Level marketing which ended in the same way as Quantum.

With the help of his family members, he started his own company Plant Enrich Enterprises in Hyderabad and closed it due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He again started Sankalp Siddhi E-Cart India private limited and collected investments through various schemes,” Rana explained.

With that collected money from the investors, the accused Gopal purchased lands in the Prakasam district and offered Red sander trees and plots for their investments, the CP added.

The accused established the company by obtaining fake permissions from the registrar of companies, Income tax, GST and other departments. “He registered the company under the guise of online trading and export but he actually runs money circulation schemes illegally. Further investigation is on to find out more properties, details of investors and the total amount collected,” he informed.

Rana appealed to the public not to believe in such Money Circulation Scheme, Pyramid structure schemes and referral links businesses as they are banned and RBI stated that accepting money in such a manner is a cognizable offence.

