Home Cities Vijayawada

Ramalingeshwarapet residents at wit’s end over polluted water

Stating that water will be regularly tested, Srinivas said the problem will be rectified in a week.

Published: 29th November 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Over 3.5 lakh households have already been provided with tap water supply.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Ramalingeshwarapet in the city’s 32nd division are a worried lot as they have been getting contaminated water supply reportedly for the past two years. While repeated complaints to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have not helped, buying bottled water at `30 per can is burdening families.

People have been complaining that the water supply from the taps is discoloured and further affecting their health. A local social work volunteer, T Padmavati, said they have to wait for hours before they can get clean and fresh drinking water. She added that despite the secretariat and volunteer system, none of the officials have taken responsibility to resolve the issue.

Contaminated water at some areas in the
limits of VMC | Express

“Every day we complain about the contaminated water to the officials, but no action has been taken for the past two years. The government asks us to save every drop of water, but now the VMC staff, who visit the area occasionally, are advising us not to use the first 10-15 buckets of water,” Padmavati pointed out at the irony.

An auto driver in the area, N Kondala Rao rued, “Despite paying water charges to the municipal corporation, we have to buy water from mineral water plants, leaving the poor in a difficult spot.”A Ramadevi, a homemaker said, “Every year the VMC increases house tax as well as water charges, but does not show any interest to provide proper facilities. We can’t afford to buy mineral water, so we boil the contaminated water before drinking it.”

CPM State executive committee member, CH Babu Rao remarked that the government, which had announced that it will provide 24-hours fresh water supply, is not even able to provide clean water for at least a few hours. He urged the municipal authorities to respond immediately to public grievances.

Executive Engineer V Srinivas maintained that the drinking water is not contaminated in the area and said that except for the tap in one house, other taps are fine. He further said that officials have inspected the problematic tap and added that the issue has been taken to the notice of VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar. Stating that water will be regularly tested, Srinivas said the problem will be rectified in a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
residents water contamination Vijayawada Municipal Corporation water supply
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp