Differently-abled students from 8 schools take part in sports competition

Published: 30th November 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Students with different abilities take part in tricycle competition at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugulay, EPS)

By Kavya Challa
VIJAYAWADA: Around 450 differently-abled children from eight different schools in Krishna district participated in a one-day sports competition conducted at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The programme was conducted by the Differently-abled, Transgender and Senior Citizens department as part of International Day of Disabled Persons to be observed on December 3. The aim of the programme was to help differently-abled children to explore and enjoy, officials said. 

Children, aged above three, were overjoyed to take part in the competitions held across categories. “We feel extremely happy to participate in the competitions,” a participant said. Parents, too, expressed joy in watching their kids playing and socialising with others.

“Children have become active and are learning to do the things on their own,” the parents said. After inaugurating the programme, district Collector S Dilli Rao said, “Talent overpowers disability. Sports has been a proven method to boost a person’s morale.”

