Home Cities Vijayawada

70K throng Durga temple on Day 5

Devotees brave rain and turn up in large numbers as Friday is an auspicious day

Published: 01st October 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees wait in queue lines to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi Avatar (top right) on the fifth day of Dasara festivities in Vijayawada on Friday | Prasant M

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sudden increase of number of devotees observed on the fifth day of Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri where the presiding deity Kanaka Durga was adorned in the avatar of Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi on Friday.

According to temple authorities, close to 70,000 devotees had the darshanam of the deity. While the devotees’ rush was huge from the morning hours till 12 noon, sudden downpour in the afternoon played spoilsport for a while. Later in the evening, devotees in huge numbers thronged the temple where the authorities allowed darshanam till 11 pm.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, NTR district collector Senapati Dilli Rao and temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha inspected the arrangements. “Since Friday is considered auspicious to worship Goddess Kanaka Durga, devotees thronged in huge numbers from the morning,” said Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana.

“In order to facilitate darshan to the common public, special time slots were arranged for VIPs, High Court judges and others. Temple will be thrown open for the general public from 3 am,” he said.As a part of tradition, executive officer of Annavaram Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple and chairman of Srikalahasti Lord Shiva temple presented silk robes to the Goddess. Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Yadav visited the temple. 

SRI MAHA LAKSHMI DEVI AVATAR ON THE 6TH DAY
On the sixth day of Dasara festivities, the Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi. She is the Goddess of wealth, prosperity, wisdom and fortune. Goddess Maha Lakshmi is believed to protect Her devotees from all kinds of money-related sorrows. Goddess Lakshmi is described as a fair lady with four arms, standing upon a lotus.

DEVOTEE FROM HYDERABAD COLLAPSES, DIES
A devotee from Hyderabad, who visited the temple to have darshan, collapsed in the queue line and died. According to officials, the deceased was identified as G Rama Chandra Murthy (57). He reportedly purchased a `500 VIP darshan ticket. While he was on his way to the queue line, he complained of chest pain and collapsed. Immediately he was taken to GGH where doctors declared him dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp