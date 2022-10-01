70K throng Durga temple on Day 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sudden increase of number of devotees observed on the fifth day of Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri where the presiding deity Kanaka Durga was adorned in the avatar of Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi on Friday.

According to temple authorities, close to 70,000 devotees had the darshanam of the deity. While the devotees’ rush was huge from the morning hours till 12 noon, sudden downpour in the afternoon played spoilsport for a while. Later in the evening, devotees in huge numbers thronged the temple where the authorities allowed darshanam till 11 pm.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, NTR district collector Senapati Dilli Rao and temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha inspected the arrangements. “Since Friday is considered auspicious to worship Goddess Kanaka Durga, devotees thronged in huge numbers from the morning,” said Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana.

“In order to facilitate darshan to the common public, special time slots were arranged for VIPs, High Court judges and others. Temple will be thrown open for the general public from 3 am,” he said.As a part of tradition, executive officer of Annavaram Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple and chairman of Srikalahasti Lord Shiva temple presented silk robes to the Goddess. Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Yadav visited the temple.

SRI MAHA LAKSHMI DEVI AVATAR ON THE 6TH DAY

On the sixth day of Dasara festivities, the Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi. She is the Goddess of wealth, prosperity, wisdom and fortune. Goddess Maha Lakshmi is believed to protect Her devotees from all kinds of money-related sorrows. Goddess Lakshmi is described as a fair lady with four arms, standing upon a lotus.

DEVOTEE FROM HYDERABAD COLLAPSES, DIES

A devotee from Hyderabad, who visited the temple to have darshan, collapsed in the queue line and died. According to officials, the deceased was identified as G Rama Chandra Murthy (57). He reportedly purchased a `500 VIP darshan ticket. While he was on his way to the queue line, he complained of chest pain and collapsed. Immediately he was taken to GGH where doctors declared him dead.

