Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy rains likely in south coastal districts

Light to moderate rainfall is likely across the State.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | K Madhav, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of Guntur, Bapatla, Krishna, Praksam, Anakapalle, YSR, Palnadu, Anantapur, Kurnool and NTR districts on Friday. Overcast conditions prevailed at most of the places in both Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

According to the real-time data with the state planning department, on Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m., Prathipadu in Guntur district recorded 15.2 cm of rainfall, the highest in the day. It was followed by Addanki in Bapatla district (14.9 cm) and Machilipatnam in Krishna district (14.5 cm).

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m. on Friday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over YSR and Kurnool districts of Rayalaseema. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in Rayalaseema as well as in coastal districts.

Highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported in Devanakonda of Kurnool and Jammalamadugu of YSR district. Rayadurg of Anatnapur district reported 6 cm of rainfall. Rainfall upto 5 cm was reported at several places in both Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema districts.

IMD forecast says heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh while thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in both North Coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall is likely across the State.

LIGHTNING KILLS YOUNG FARMER
A farmer, K Srinivasa Reddy (22), of Kondepalli village in Markapur mandal limits, was killed after lightning struck him while he was working in his field on Friday evening. Srinivasa Reddy reportedly went to his field to release water from his paddy field, which was filled due to rains. Police sent the body to the government hospital and registered a case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rains
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp