Heavy rains likely in south coastal districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of Guntur, Bapatla, Krishna, Praksam, Anakapalle, YSR, Palnadu, Anantapur, Kurnool and NTR districts on Friday. Overcast conditions prevailed at most of the places in both Coastal and Rayalaseema districts.

According to the real-time data with the state planning department, on Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 9 p.m., Prathipadu in Guntur district recorded 15.2 cm of rainfall, the highest in the day. It was followed by Addanki in Bapatla district (14.9 cm) and Machilipatnam in Krishna district (14.5 cm).

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 a.m. on Friday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over YSR and Kurnool districts of Rayalaseema. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at several places in Rayalaseema as well as in coastal districts.

Highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported in Devanakonda of Kurnool and Jammalamadugu of YSR district. Rayadurg of Anatnapur district reported 6 cm of rainfall. Rainfall upto 5 cm was reported at several places in both Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema districts.

IMD forecast says heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh while thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in both North Coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall is likely across the State.

LIGHTNING KILLS YOUNG FARMER

A farmer, K Srinivasa Reddy (22), of Kondepalli village in Markapur mandal limits, was killed after lightning struck him while he was working in his field on Friday evening. Srinivasa Reddy reportedly went to his field to release water from his paddy field, which was filled due to rains. Police sent the body to the government hospital and registered a case.

