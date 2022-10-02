Home Cities Vijayawada

65-year-old pastor arrested for shooting stray dog with air gun

According to Nandigama police, the incident happened around 5 pm when the pastor was in his house and heard the dog barking.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 65-year-old pastor was arrested for allegedly shooting a stray dog with his air gun in Adiviraoulapadu of Nandigama mandal on Friday evening. The incident came to light on Saturday when the pastor’s neighbours filed a complaint with the police. The accused was identified as pastor Hamilton.

According to Nandigama police, the incident happened around 5 pm when the pastor was in his house and heard the dog barking. The accused initially tried to shoo away the dog but it attacked him.
In a fit of rage, the pastor shot at the dog. The canine died on the spot.

After hearing the cries of the injured dog, some locals rushed to the spot. “Based on a complaint, a case was registered against the pastor under relevant Sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other sections of the IPC. Further investigation is on,” inspector P Kanaka Rao said.

Comments

