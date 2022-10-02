Sri Maha Lakshmi enthralls devotees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the Day-6 of the ongoing Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, the presiding deity was adorned in Sri Maha Lakshmi avataram. According to the temple authorities, over 70,000 devotees visited the temple till 8 pm and another 5,000 devotees had darshan by 11 pm.

Meanwhile, in view of Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to the temple on Sunday, the officials have made elaborate arrangements. The Chief Minister will present traditional clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of the State government on the occasion of Moolanakshatram.

“On Sunday, we have cancelled all special darshan. No letters or references will be entertained. We are expecting over 1.5 lakh devotees on Moolanakshatram,” said Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana.On the other hand, the devotees expressed their displeasure over the district administration, police officials and temple authorities for allowing VIPs by stopping them for hours.

A mild tension prevailed in the temple on Saturday morning after the devotees, who purchased `500 and `300 darshan tickets were reportedly made to wait in order to facilitate darshan for the VIPs and those coming with reference letters from ministers, MLAs, MPs and other top officials. Irked over this, the devotees argued with Deputy Chief Minister and NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao demanding them to ensure a free flow of queue lines.

Following the incident, the Collector instructed the officials at Om Turning point and main entrance not to allow VIPs directly to the temple. The VIPs will be allowed in Rs 500 queue line after purchasing the ticket. “We have been waiting in the queue lines for over an hour despite purchasing the Rs 500 ticket, whereas some persons are finishing the darshan in less than 20 minutes. They are being allowed to join in queue lines in front of the main gate,” a devotee rued.

Seventh day avataram

On the seventh day of the Dasara festival, Aswiyuja suddha Saptami and Moolanakshatram, the presiding deity will be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi avatar. It has a special significance as it is the birth star of the Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi. In this attire, the Goddess will be decorated in white silk sari. The deity will be called Swetha Vastra Dharini and will have a white swan as her vehicle.

