Uncertainty looms over conduct of Teppotsavam in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Prakasam Barrage receiving heavy inflows from upstream, confusion prevailed on the conduct of Teppotsavam—the celestial boat ride of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy—in Krishna river on the final day of Dasara festivities.

The Teppotsavam marks the end of the Dasara festivities at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri.

According to sources, the officials are contemplating making the affair very limited and only priests and a few officials from various departments will be allowed to board the decorated Hamsa Vahaham at Durga Ghat’s punt. Devotees will not be allowed to the ghat.

“The Teppotsavam for this year too stands cancelled as the irrigation department officials have denied permission as river Krishna is in spate due to release of heavy inflows from the upper catchment area,” the temple officials said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that a decision on the boat ride will be finalised after the Dasara festival coordination committee meeting. He said that irrigation officials have expressed an inability to give permission to temple authorities for boat rides.

"The ritual will be confined to offering pujas to the processional deities placed on the Hamsa vahanam sans nadi viharam. A boat in the shape of a swan will be readied by Wednesday morning and mandatory trial run will be conducted,” the Minister said.

When contacted, irrigation department SE S Thirumala Rao said the Prakasam Barrage is receiving water gushing at 1 lakh cusecs from the upstream. There is no scope to store more water as Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects are brimming with water, the SE said.

VIJAYAWADA: With Prakasam Barrage receiving heavy inflows from upstream, confusion prevailed on the conduct of Teppotsavam—the celestial boat ride of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy—in Krishna river on the final day of Dasara festivities. The Teppotsavam marks the end of the Dasara festivities at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri. According to sources, the officials are contemplating making the affair very limited and only priests and a few officials from various departments will be allowed to board the decorated Hamsa Vahaham at Durga Ghat’s punt. Devotees will not be allowed to the ghat. “The Teppotsavam for this year too stands cancelled as the irrigation department officials have denied permission as river Krishna is in spate due to release of heavy inflows from the upper catchment area,” the temple officials said. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that a decision on the boat ride will be finalised after the Dasara festival coordination committee meeting. He said that irrigation officials have expressed an inability to give permission to temple authorities for boat rides. "The ritual will be confined to offering pujas to the processional deities placed on the Hamsa vahanam sans nadi viharam. A boat in the shape of a swan will be readied by Wednesday morning and mandatory trial run will be conducted,” the Minister said. When contacted, irrigation department SE S Thirumala Rao said the Prakasam Barrage is receiving water gushing at 1 lakh cusecs from the upstream. There is no scope to store more water as Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects are brimming with water, the SE said.