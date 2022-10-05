Samagra Shiksha comes up with new video content in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Samagra Shiksha has come up with new video content to share with schools. As part of the second phase, it has downloaded 2,102 new video content of 26 GB size. The e-content has to be shared with all Nadu-Nedu schools and the schools having digital devices.

The Samagra Shiksha, AP, has already shared a total of 1,729 video content of 48 GB size (120 hours) for all English language labs of Nadu-Nedu schools (15,715) in the State in Phase-1 in February.

VN Mastanaiah, Director of Samagra Shiksha, instructed all the DEOs and ex-officio project coordinators and additional project coordinators of Samagra Shiksha to depute their academic monitoring officers (AMOs) to the State project office with a 128 GB pen drive to get the new content.

AMOs of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts should collect the e-content at the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan office on October 10, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari on October 11, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Eluru on October 12, Bapatla, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati on October 13 and Kadapa, Annamayya, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Kurnool and Nandyal on October 14, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Samagra Shiksha has come up with new video content to share with schools. As part of the second phase, it has downloaded 2,102 new video content of 26 GB size. The e-content has to be shared with all Nadu-Nedu schools and the schools having digital devices. The Samagra Shiksha, AP, has already shared a total of 1,729 video content of 48 GB size (120 hours) for all English language labs of Nadu-Nedu schools (15,715) in the State in Phase-1 in February. VN Mastanaiah, Director of Samagra Shiksha, instructed all the DEOs and ex-officio project coordinators and additional project coordinators of Samagra Shiksha to depute their academic monitoring officers (AMOs) to the State project office with a 128 GB pen drive to get the new content. AMOs of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts should collect the e-content at the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan office on October 10, Anakapalli, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari on October 11, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Eluru on October 12, Bapatla, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati on October 13 and Kadapa, Annamayya, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Kurnool and Nandyal on October 14, he said.