Vendors in Vijayawada asked not dump waste in Telangana canals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ‘Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals’ initiative, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials on Tuesday issued notices to local vendors, commercial complexes and industries located near canals for dumping solid/liquid waste into the canals. In a press release issued here, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said that under the ‘Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals’, the civic body will take up awareness campaigns to sensitise denizens and traders on not dumping garbage into the canals. The mission will continue till October 31 and various activities will be organised.