Home Cities Vijayawada

Vendors in Vijayawada asked not dump waste in Telangana canals

The mission will continue till October 31 and various activities will be organised. 

Published: 05th October 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

waste management waste bin solid waste

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ‘Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals’ initiative, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials on Tuesday issued notices to local vendors, commercial complexes and industries located near canals for dumping solid/liquid waste into the canals.

In a press release issued here, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said that under the ‘Mission for Clean Krishna-Godavari Canals’, the civic body will take up awareness campaigns to sensitise denizens and traders on not dumping garbage into the canals.

The mission will continue till October 31 and various activities will be organised. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp