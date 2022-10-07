APIIC MD reviews ongoing projects with officials in Mangalagiri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Managing Director Narayan Bharat Gupta took stock of the progress of projects being implemented by the APIIC. Gupta, who took charge as the APIIC MD, held a review meeting with officials at the APIIC headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

He reviewed the progress of the development of industrial corridors, KRIS City, BR Ambedkar 125-foot statue project, MSE cluster development, industrial parks, Malavalli food park and National Investment and Manufacturing Zone and projects taken up under PM Gati Shakti.

APIIC Executive Directors Sudarshan Babu and Rajendra Prasad and other officials were present.

