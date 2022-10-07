‘Encroached forest land will be reclaimed’: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy have said there is no truth in the allegations of large-scale encroachment of forest lands in the State. The government has already ordered an inquiry following complaints that some people living in the villages adjacent to forests, occupied forest lands using fake pattas.

Officials of the forest and revenue departments are taking up a joint survey to resolve disputes pertaining to forest lands. After the conduct of the survey, occupied forest lands with fake pattas will be reclaimed.

The State government has given top priority to the conservation of forests. Stringent action will be taken against encroachers of the forest lands. Except for the lands for which the government issued RoFR pattas, all the forest lands will be taken back from encroachers, he clarified.

