Heavy rainfall throws life out of gear in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The incessant rain that has been lashing the city for the last couple of days left most low-lying areas and key arterial roads inundated, throwing life out of gear on Thursday.

Several parts of the city including Moghalrajpuram, One Town, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Bhavanipuram, KT Road, Suryaraopet and Ajith Singh Nagar were flooded by noon, forcing the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to press into action its squads for clearing waterlogging.

The rain, which began in the early hours of the day, continued till the evening. Normal life was affected due to the rain with business establishments recording a poor turnout of customers. In residential areas such as Rotary Nagar, where the inner roads do not have stormwater drains, flooding made it difficult for vehicles to move.

Waterlogging was reported in Chitti Nagar and Low bridge Road near Kaleswara Rao Market and several other places in the city.

VIJAYAWADA: The incessant rain that has been lashing the city for the last couple of days left most low-lying areas and key arterial roads inundated, throwing life out of gear on Thursday. Several parts of the city including Moghalrajpuram, One Town, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Bhavanipuram, KT Road, Suryaraopet and Ajith Singh Nagar were flooded by noon, forcing the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to press into action its squads for clearing waterlogging. The rain, which began in the early hours of the day, continued till the evening. Normal life was affected due to the rain with business establishments recording a poor turnout of customers. In residential areas such as Rotary Nagar, where the inner roads do not have stormwater drains, flooding made it difficult for vehicles to move. Waterlogging was reported in Chitti Nagar and Low bridge Road near Kaleswara Rao Market and several other places in the city.