Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy rainfall throws life out of gear in Vijayawada

In residential areas such as Rotary Nagar, where the inner roads do not have stormwater drains, flooding made it difficult for vehicles to move. 

Published: 07th October 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rainfall

Vehicles stuck in traffic in a road after a downpour in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The incessant rain that has been lashing the city for the last couple of days left most low-lying areas and key arterial roads inundated, throwing life out of gear on Thursday.

Several parts of the city including Moghalrajpuram, One Town, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Bhavanipuram, KT Road, Suryaraopet and Ajith Singh Nagar were flooded by noon, forcing the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to press into action its squads for clearing waterlogging. 

The rain, which began in the early hours of the day, continued till the evening. Normal life was affected due to the rain with business establishments recording a poor turnout of customers. In residential areas such as Rotary Nagar,  where the inner roads do not have stormwater drains, flooding made it difficult for vehicles to move. 

Waterlogging was reported in Chitti Nagar and Low bridge Road near Kaleswara Rao Market and several other places in the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp