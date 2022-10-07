Metal screw removed from 10-year-old’s lungs in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals in Vijayawada has successfully treated a 10-year-old boy with a right intermedial bronchus foreign body (metal body). The boy from Vijayawada, NTR district, was injured while playing. He complained of pain in the chest area and was brought to Manipal Hospital.

The CT scan revealed the presence of around 2.5 cm long metal screw in the right intermediate bronchus.

Dr Lokesh Gutta, an Interventional Pulmonologist of Manipal Hospitals, who attended to the case, said, “After necessary investigations, and pre-operative checks, the boy underwent bronchoscopy and foreign body removal with a basket under general anaesthesia. There was a rusted, metallic foreign body in the right lung of the boy.”

Foreign body aspiration in children is a common and potentially dangerous condition. Traditionally, rigid bronchoscopy has been used to treat it. However, both rigid bronchoscopy and flexible bronchoscopy complement each other for such procedures. After a post-procedure period, the boy was discharged in stable condition.

Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, Hospital Director, said, “It is essential to assess and treat such cases without delay. The patient received timely treatment at our hospital, which made him get back to his normal life. We strive to provide our community with the best medical facilities. It is important to use the latest clinical skills to evaluate and treat every patient. We are proud that our team led by Dr Lokesh Gutta was able to treat this patient.”

