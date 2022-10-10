Intermediate girl dies by suicide in Eluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An Intermediate girl reportedly died by suicide in Eluru on Sunday. The deceased was identified as P Komaleswari. According to Eluru Three-Town police, the girl took extreme step when her parents went out for work.

A few days ago, the girl went to her neighbour’s house to play with her friends. When a few things went missing from the house, the neighbours accused the girl of being a thief. “Unable to bear the insult, she took the extreme step,” her family members alleged. The girl’s family members demanded police to take action against those responsible for her death.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

VIJAYAWADA: An Intermediate girl reportedly died by suicide in Eluru on Sunday. The deceased was identified as P Komaleswari. According to Eluru Three-Town police, the girl took extreme step when her parents went out for work. A few days ago, the girl went to her neighbour’s house to play with her friends. When a few things went missing from the house, the neighbours accused the girl of being a thief. “Unable to bear the insult, she took the extreme step,” her family members alleged. The girl’s family members demanded police to take action against those responsible for her death. Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000