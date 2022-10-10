Home Cities Vijayawada

Intermediate girl dies by suicide in Eluru

According to Eluru Three-Town police, the girl took extreme step when her parents went out for work.

Published: 10th October 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  An Intermediate girl reportedly died by suicide in Eluru on Sunday. The deceased was identified as P Komaleswari. According to Eluru Three-Town police, the girl took extreme step when her parents went out for work.

A few days ago, the girl went to her neighbour’s house to play with her friends. When a few things went missing from the house, the neighbours accused the girl of being a thief. “Unable to bear the insult, she took the extreme step,” her family members alleged. The girl’s family members demanded police to take action against those responsible for her death.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

