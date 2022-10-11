Agriculture research: ANGRAU, Oz varsity ink MoU

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University signed an MoU with Murdoch University in Perth, Australia, on Monday. The MoU was signed in the presence of Agriculture Minister of Andhra Pradesh Kakani Govardan Reddy, ANGRAU vice-chancellor Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy, MU vice-chancellor Andrew J Deeks and others. The objective is bilateral cooperation in academics and research. Kakani and the delegation also participated in the roundtable conference organised at the University of Western Australia in Perth on new innovations. The meeting was attended by Indian Consulate General Amarjeeth Singh. Later, the minister held discussions with Western Australia agriculture minister Alannah MacTiernan. He explained about various initiatives of The AP government for the development of agriculture and allied sectors and the welfare of farmers.