Man gets life imprisonment for raping 7-year-old girl in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Special POCSO Court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old youth to life imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Nunna. POCSO court judge Dr S Rajani also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the accused. According to Vijayawada city police, the incident came to light on February 24 this year after the victim, a seven-year-old minor girl, complained of severe stomach pain. The girl explained to her parents that the accused Jerripothu Anil, who works in a tent house near the girl’s school, sexually assaulted her on the pretext of giving her a peacock feather. Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the Nunna police registered a case. After examining 21 witnesses, judge Rajani found the accused guilty and sentenced Anil to life imprisonment.