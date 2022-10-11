Home Cities Vijayawada

Man gets life imprisonment for raping 7-year-old girl in Vijayawada

The Vijayawada Special POCSO Court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old youth to life imprisonment on charges of sexual assaulting  a minor girl in Nunna.  

Published: 11th October 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

Representational image.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Vijayawada Special POCSO Court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old youth to life imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Nunna.   POCSO court judge Dr S Rajani also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the accused.

According to Vijayawada city police, the incident came to light on February 24 this year after the victim, a seven-year-old minor girl, complained of severe stomach pain.

The girl explained to her parents that the accused Jerripothu Anil, who works in a tent house near the girl’s school, sexually assaulted her on the pretext of giving her a peacock feather. Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the Nunna police registered a case. After examining 21 witnesses, judge Rajani found the accused guilty and sentenced Anil to life imprisonment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Court Dr S Rajani
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp