Special drive to save water bodies from pollution in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Mission ‘Clean Krishna and Godavari’ canals, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a special drive to clear the waste piled up on the three canals passing through the city.

In a press release issued here on Monday, VMC's additional commissioner (projects) KV Satyavati said that a field survey was underway near the Ryves, Eluru and Bandar canal bunds. During the drive, the sanitation workers will remove the encroachments on the canal bunds and carry out repair works on the common toilets on the canal bunds to prevent open defecation. Waste piled up on the canal bunds will be cleared.

The additional commissioner said that as part of preventing the water bodies from getting polluted, awareness rallies will be organised involving the public and the civic body officials. During the rallies, the officials and public representatives and staff will also remove the garbage, identify liquid discharge and open defecation centres to educate the residents.

Besides that, notices are also being served to the traders and commercial establishments asking them not to dump the waste generated on their premises in the canals. “The VMC is dedicated to transforming the city for the welfare of its citizens. The civic body needs unconditional cooperation from the citizens to achieve the objectives of the scheme,” Satyavati said.

