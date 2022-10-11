Thunderstorms likely in coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of Tirupati, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalle and moderate to heavy rains were reported in Eluru, Konaseema, Guntur, NTR, Krishna, East Godavari, Bapatla, Nellore districts on Monday.

According to the real-time data with the State Planning Department, the highest rainfall of 11.9 cm was reported in Vadamalapeta of Tirupati district, while 8.5 cm rainfall was recorded in Samalkota of Kakinada district and 6.6 cm in Visakhapatnam city.

As per IMD reports, in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor district of Rayalaseema.

Light to Moderate rains was reported at several places in coastal districts as well as the Rayalaseema region.

Kuppam in Chittoor district reported 9 cm of rainfall, the highest in the state in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday. It was followed by 7 cm in Mentada of Vizianagaram district, Vizianagaram town, and Palasa of Srikakulam district.

IMD warned of heavy rains in isolated places of the Rayalaseema region and thunderstorm activity in isolated places of both South and North coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Light to moderate rains will be widespread in the Rayalaseema region, while it will be confined to a few places in the coastal districts.

