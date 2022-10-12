Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy rains throw normal life out of gear in Vijayawada

Several low-lying areas, roads, streets were inundated, traffic hit.

Published: 12th October 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

A destitute wraps himself in tarpaulin following a sudden downpour in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Normal life was thrown out of gear on Tuesday following sporadic rainfall in Vijayawada and its adjoining areas. Several roads and streets were inundated causing severe inconvenience to the public. However, the civic body officials stated that no rain-related incidents were reported in the city.

The rain which began around 10 am lasted for a couple of hours and caused severe inconvenience to office-goers and students. Heavy traffic snarls were reported at Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, bridges near Kaleswara Rao Market and backside of Pandit Nehru Bus Station due to waterlogging. 

Several low-lying areas and those prone to waterlogging in Vijayawada were inundated after Tuesday’s rains. Residents in low-lying areas such as One Town, Rotary Nagar, Kothapeta, Suryaraopeta and Krishna Lanka have urged the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) authorities to take up measures to resolve the problem of inundation. The sky remained overcast throughout the day. 

After 6 pm, heavy rain battered the city. The rainfall lasted for at least one hour causing severe inconvenience to the commuters returning from work. Several students struggled to come out of their college as the arterial roads were inundated at Eluru Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road in the city. Many shop owners in One Town and Besant Road closed their shops early in view of the rains.

