Vijayawada: 12-yr-old boy found dead in mysterious circumstances

Published: 12th October 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 12-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in front of his apartment at Vambay Colony on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Chatla Shashank. According to Nunna Police, the incident happened around 5:30 am in Vambay Colony. Locals found Shashank lying dead in a pool of blood in front of his apartment.

Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and recorded statements of the locals and Shashank’s father Chakravarthy.The body was shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary for post mortem. A preliminary investigation revealed that Shashank’s parents were staying separately due to family disputes.

The boy was staying with his father and sister in an apartment in Vambay Colony. “We are investigating the case from all possible angles to ascertain the facts. The post mortem report revealed that the boy died after falling from height. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, the Nunna police said.

