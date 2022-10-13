Home Cities Vijayawada

Durga temple ghat road closed temporarily to ensure pilgrims’ safety

Published: 13th October 2022 06:39 AM

Ghat road leading to Kanaka Durga temple closed | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With incessant rains battering Vijayawada for the past three days, the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanam (SDMSD) authorities atop Indrakeeladri has closed the ghat road temporarily to avoid any untoward incidents.

According to temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha, the Om turning point and adjacent parking place on the ghat road were prone to landslides and she explained to take a decision on closing the ghat road for a brief period till the situation becomes normal.

“As there were incidents of landslides on the ghat road in the past, we stopped movement of vehicles through the ghat road and asked devotees to park their vehicles at Kanaka Durga Nagar. Elaborate arrangements were made to facilitate cars and vehicles,” the EO Bramarambha said.She further said the devotees with Rs 500, Rs 300 and Rs 100 tickets can use the lifts besides Prasadam counters in Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam to reach the temple.

Hundis net Rs 5.9 crore

Kanaka Durga temple has recorded a hundi collection of Rs 5.9 crore during the Dasara festivities, the temple authorities said.The hundi collection count was conducted at Mahamandapam office located on the sixth floor on Tuesday and Wednesday and EO D Bramarambha supervised the counting of cash, gold and silver.

Out of the total 80 offering boxes, temple staff counted 60 boxes and the remaining boxes will be counted on Thursday.  “The devotees offered Rs 59,167,817 cash, gold ornaments weighing 777 grams and 22.055 kgs of silver.”

Comments

