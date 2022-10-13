Home Cities Vijayawada

Three-day Kuchipudi event at GVR Music and Dance College from Oct 14

Save Kuchipudi Artists Founder P Bhavana said that around 3,000 Kuchipudi dancers from both the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will participate in the event.

Artistes performing Kuchipudi dance during Vijayawada dance festival. (Photo| EPS/ P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Language and Culture Department in association with Save Kuchipudi Artists, Kuchipudi Art Academy and Jayaho Bharat will organise a three-day Kuchipudi Dance performance from October 14, marking the World Kuchipudi Day at GVR Government Music and Dance College here.

Addressing mediapersons conference here on Wednesday, Save Kuchipudi Artists Founder P Bhavana said that around 3,000 Kuchipudi dancers from both the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will participate in the event to pay tributes to Padma Bhushan Awardee and Kuchipudi doyen Vempati Chinna Satyam marking his 93rd birth anniversary.Tourism Minister RK Roja and Special Secretary (Tourism) Rajat Bhargava will participate in the event.

“We will present Padma Bhushan Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam Life Achievement Award, Kumari Lanka Annapurna Devi Life Achievement Award, Padma Shri Dr Shobha Naidu Life Achievement Award to those who contributed for Kuchipudi. In this festival, Kuchipudi ensemble performances, performances of five Kuchipudi dance forms and solo performances by great Kuchipudi dance masters will be conducted for three days,” Bhavana said.

Elaborating further, she said that a three-day training camp ‘Kuchipudi Amritham’ is being conducted by senior dance teachers, who worked as trainers in Kuchipudi Art Academy established by Padma Bhushan Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam in Chennai.The World Kuchipudi Day free registration has been announced to give an opportunity to poor artists.

Kuchipudi gurus from abroad will also participate in the programme. The organisers have requested the people to contribute to enhance the reputation of Kuchipudi. Those interested in extending help can call +918686518860, she added.

