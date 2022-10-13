Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation invites designs for Urban Street Competitions

Each art installation needs to represent each district’s supremacy. There is a scope for 26 illustrations to be installed i.e. each for a district.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:37 AM

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has called upon young architects to participate in the Urban Street Art Competitions to portray the State’s rich historical and cultural heritage, scientific achievements, unity in diversity and aspirations of a rising Andhra Pradesh. Last date for submission of the designs is October 31.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that the main objective of the competition is envisioned to magnify the city with world-class public spaces to create its grandeur as an architectural icon, offering young designers an expense to project their mastery in a holistic approach. 

The nation-wide participation will derive unique ideas from the people in every part of the country as the competition aims to put together a mix of the State’s monuments, art forms, and prominent personalities in a way of art and illustration that conserves and carries forward the ancient legacy, the release read.

Each art installation needs to represent each district’s supremacy. There is a scope for 26 illustrations to be installed i.e. each for a district. A cash prize of Rs 50,000 will be awarded for each selected design. Interested candidates can register on www.ourvmc.org or https://forms.gle/b9nA2F9YumhsxmZs6

