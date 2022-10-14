Vijayawada: English speaking skill programme launched

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: US Consul General, Jennifer Larson, said that the girl students must be dynamic and self-confident. Jennifer Larson participated as the chief guest at the launch of the English Access micro scholarship programme held at Maris Stella College. She interacted with 50 students, who are learning English through the Consulate-sponsored Access Micro scholarship programme at College on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, she said that the English Access Micro scholarship programme is designed to provide training to underprivileged students all over the world and this programme will provide a platform to empower and excel in all fields.

Sister Dr Jasintha Quadras, principal in her welcome address thanked the US Consulate for selecting Maris Stella College for the prestigious programme. Later, Jennifer Larson distributed certificates to the students who had completed the training.

