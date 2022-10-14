Vijayawada: Three, including minor, booked for rape 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three youngsters, including a juvenile, were booked under the POSO Act for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her, Disha police said on Thursday.Two of the accused have been identified as Sai and Bablu. The girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the police after the doctors confirmed that she was six months pregnant.

Disha ACP VV Naidu said the prime accused, Sai, befriended the girl and promised to marry her. He took her to a government school in Patamata and sexually assaulted her repeatedly in the month of May. “When Sai’s friends came to know about the incident, they threatened the minor to accept their demands. All the three gang-raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences, if she told anyone about them,” the ACP said.

“We have taken Sai and Bablu into custody. The case is under investigation,” VV Naidu said and added that Sai has served jail term after he was booked for theft under Gannavaram police station limits.

