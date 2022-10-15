2 cops held for taking bribe from murder accused

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A circle inspector and a sub-inspector were reportedly suspended and arrested for accepting a bribe to favour an accused in a murder case in Pamidimukkala on Friday. Director General of Police Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy said the two officers—Medikonda Muktheswara Rao (inspector) and Yadagiri Arjuna (sub-inspector)—accepted a bribe amount of 17 lakh for not including the names of family members of one accused in the murder case reported on July 26.

Rajendranath Reddy said a case was registered against one Alla Srikanth Reddy and Midhuna in connection with the murder of Gadikoyya Srinivasa Reddy in Thotlavallur police station. In order to protect Srikanth Reddy, his cousin Jonnala Narendra Reddy contacted inspector Muktheswara Rao and offered a bribe to him for not including Srikanth’s family members in the case.

“When the family members of the accused in the murder case were called for questioning, they were afraid that there names would be added in the case and cut a deal with the police through their relative Narendra Reddy. In return, the inspector demanded Rs 17 lakh and paid the money in various instalments.

Meanwhile, Narendra Reddy killed another person Putchakayala Venkata Srinivasa Reddy for revealing their deal. When this issue came to light, a departmental inquiry was conducted and criminal cases were registered against the two cops and Narendra Reddy as well,” DGP Rajendranath Reddy said. The two suspended cops were produced in the court and further investigation was on.

VIJAYAWADA: A circle inspector and a sub-inspector were reportedly suspended and arrested for accepting a bribe to favour an accused in a murder case in Pamidimukkala on Friday. Director General of Police Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy said the two officers—Medikonda Muktheswara Rao (inspector) and Yadagiri Arjuna (sub-inspector)—accepted a bribe amount of 17 lakh for not including the names of family members of one accused in the murder case reported on July 26. Rajendranath Reddy said a case was registered against one Alla Srikanth Reddy and Midhuna in connection with the murder of Gadikoyya Srinivasa Reddy in Thotlavallur police station. In order to protect Srikanth Reddy, his cousin Jonnala Narendra Reddy contacted inspector Muktheswara Rao and offered a bribe to him for not including Srikanth’s family members in the case. “When the family members of the accused in the murder case were called for questioning, they were afraid that there names would be added in the case and cut a deal with the police through their relative Narendra Reddy. In return, the inspector demanded Rs 17 lakh and paid the money in various instalments. Meanwhile, Narendra Reddy killed another person Putchakayala Venkata Srinivasa Reddy for revealing their deal. When this issue came to light, a departmental inquiry was conducted and criminal cases were registered against the two cops and Narendra Reddy as well,” DGP Rajendranath Reddy said. The two suspended cops were produced in the court and further investigation was on.