Vijayawada: 56 Anganwadis inspected to check quality of food

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing surprise inspections in order to check quality of food being provided to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the State, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) sleuths inspected as many as 56 Anganwadi centres on Friday. The Vigilance officials assessed implementation of YSR Sampurna Poshan Scheme, YSR Sampurna Poshan Plus Scheme and other schemes implemented through the Anganwadi centres.

The officials said that pregnant women or lactating mothers should be provided an egg, rice, 200ml milk, leafy vegetable curry and dal for lunch and children (between 36 months to 72 months) should be provided rice, leafy vegetable curry, egg, dal and 100ml milk.“During our inspections, it was found that many of the Anganwadi centres failed to follow the menu chart prescribed by the State government,” the vigilance officials said.

In Simmapeta Anganwadi centre, milk and YSR kits were not supplied for the month of October. Similarly, the Anganwadi centre in K Nagara Palel of Visakhapatnam district did not receive the first phase of milk and failed to record a shortage of 24 eggs.

“In many Anganwadi centres, it was found that the beneficiaries were not present but were recorded as present in the attendance register, and there were discrepancies between details of the stock available and the stock mentioned in the register. It was also noticed that supervisory officers were not conducting inspections as per schedule in many places. We have served notices to concerned officials to rectify the lapses,” said Vigilance DG Shanka Bratha Bagchi.

