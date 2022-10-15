Home Cities Vijayawada

Police arrest three interstate chain-snatchers in Vijayawada

The accused were identified as Ch Durga Prasad and M Bala Shoury of Vijayawada, and P Pedda Venkateswarlu of Guntur.

Chain Snatching

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police on Friday arrested a three-member interstate chain-snatching gang involved in 16 offences reported in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and recovered gold ornaments worth about Rs 18 lakh from them. The accused were identified as Ch Durga Prasad and M Bala Shoury of Vijayawada, and P Pedda Venkateswarlu of Guntur.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP- Rural) D Mary Prasanthi said the trio had formed a gang and targeted lone women. The gang had snatched a mangalsutra from an old woman at Jagannadhapuram village on September 5. 

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused based on CCTV footage and other evidence.“The accused were caught in One-Town in Vijayawada, while they were returning after selling the stolen gold ornaments,” the DCP said.

