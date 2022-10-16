Home Cities Vijayawada

12 arrested for sharing child pornography

VIJAYAWADA: Cybercrime police have arrested 12 persons, including three women, for allegedly viewing and sharing child pornographic content links. The accused were taken into custody on Friday night. The move came after the CBI’s inputs to the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID).

It might be recalled that the CBI has set up an Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (OCSAE) Prevention/Investigation Unit at New Delhi under its special crime zone. The specialized unit will collect collate and disseminate information regarding publication, transmission, creation, collection, seeking, browsing, downloading, advertising, promoting, exchanging, distribution of information relating to online child sexual abuse. 

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata the accused were booked under Section 67B of IT Act (whoever facilitates abusing children online shall be punished).

