Kuchipudi dancers from AP-TS enthral audience 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kuchipudi dancers along with their gurus from both the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gave scintillating performances on the second day of the Kuchipudi event organised by the Andhra Pradesh Language and Culture Department in association with Save Kuchipudi Artists, Kuchipudi Art Academy and Jayaho Bharat at GVR Government Music and Dance College here on Saturday.

The natyotsavam is being organised to mark the 93rd birth anniversary of renowned Kuchipudi expert Vempati Chinna Satyam.A special Kuchipudi dance was performed by natayacharya S Siva Kumar and his students, including Karthikeya Havaneesh. Save Kuchipudi Artists founder P Bhavana’s student Akshara Nataraj, Kalaratna AB Bala Kondala Rao also performed.

