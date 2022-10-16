Home Cities Vijayawada

Kuchipudi dancers from AP-TS enthral audience 

The natyotsavam is being organised to mark the 93rd birth anniversary of renowned Kuchipudi expert Vempati Chinna Satyam.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kuchipudi dancers along with their gurus from both the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana gave scintillating performances on the second day of the Kuchipudi event organised by the Andhra Pradesh Language and Culture Department in association with Save Kuchipudi Artists, Kuchipudi Art Academy and Jayaho Bharat at GVR Government Music and Dance College here on Saturday.

The natyotsavam is being organised to mark the 93rd birth anniversary of renowned Kuchipudi expert Vempati Chinna Satyam.A special Kuchipudi dance was performed by natayacharya S Siva Kumar and his students, including Karthikeya Havaneesh. Save Kuchipudi Artists founder P Bhavana’s student Akshara Nataraj, Kalaratna AB Bala Kondala Rao also performed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vempati Chinna Satyam Andhra Pradesh Language and Culture Department
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp