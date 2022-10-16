Vijayawada: Plans afoot to increase green cover on airport road

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation (APGBC) has readied a plan to beautify a 13.826 km-long stretch leading to Vijayawada International Airport on Chennai-Kolkata National Highway.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, APGBC managing director B Rajasekhar Reddy said that as part of the plan the NH stretch between Ramavarappadu Ring and Gannavaram airport will be decorated using 34 types of plants. It will be developed as a beautiful gateway to the city.Around 14 advanced drip borewells have been installed to provide water to plants. A variety of flora will be installed and strict measures will be initiated to protect the plants, he said.

Elaborating further, he said that the greenery will be developed in an innovative way. There are about 300-350 different types of trees and plants. These plant will be removed and provided to those interested in regrowing them.

With incessant rains lashing the city for the last few days, the road has reported several accidents. Apart from giving priority to government offices from Gannavaram to Nidamanuru stretch, the house owners, educational and commercial organisations will be provided trees free of cost, Reddy said.

Recently, officials of Government Veterinary College in Gannavaram and electricity department in Nidamanuru have come forward to get trees and regrow them. Those interested can contact APGBC project general manager Dayakar Babu on mobile No.: 93468 12600, office No: 08662530833 from October 16 to 18 between 10 am and 5 pm, the APGBC MD added.

