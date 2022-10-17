Home Cities Vijayawada

AP bank officials booked for selling unpledged land

According to Jagayyapet inspector BV Rama Rao, complainant Devarapalle John Paul took loan for house construction at Markendeya Bajar in the town from SBI Nandigama in 2015.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jagayyapet police on Sunday registered a case against a bank manager, sub-registrar and others for reportedly selling land, which was not pledged for a loan on Sunday. Following the instructions of the court, police registered a case for selling the land.

According to Jagayyapet inspector BV Rama Rao, complainant Devarapalle John Paul took a loan for house construction at Markendeya Bajar in the town from SBI Nandigama in 2015. After the house construction, he built another small structure in the adjacent land.

When Paul failed to repay the loan due to financial troubles during the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank officials served auction notices on Paul and sold the pledged land and the adjacent land as well to one Karnati Karunakar.

“Alleging that the bank officials sold the land, which was not pledged to the bank, he approached junior civil court, which directed us to lodge a complaint against bank officials, person who purchased the land and sub-registrar. A case has been registered against them under Sections 420 and 378 of IPC and relevant sections of SC/SC Prevention of Atrocities Act,” said the police.

