Three killed in two separate road accidents in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons were killed and one was injured reportedly in two separate road accidents in NTR and Krishna districts on Sunday.

In the first accident, two persons were killed after their motorbike rammed into a parked truck near Amberpet in the NTR district.

The deceased were identified as Bollineni Venkateswara Rao and Kolli Lakshman Kumar of Gudipadu village. Both of them were cousins.

In the second incident, a 52-year-old woman was killed and another was injured. The deceased was identified as Movva Nagalakshmi.

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons were killed and one was injured reportedly in two separate road accidents in NTR and Krishna districts on Sunday. In the first accident, two persons were killed after their motorbike rammed into a parked truck near Amberpet in the NTR district. The deceased were identified as Bollineni Venkateswara Rao and Kolli Lakshman Kumar of Gudipadu village. Both of them were cousins. In the second incident, a 52-year-old woman was killed and another was injured. The deceased was identified as Movva Nagalakshmi.