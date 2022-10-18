Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra couple ends life after incurring financial losses

A couple reportedly jumped to death into a canal at Musthabad village under Gannavaram police station limits.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A couple reportedly jumped to death into a canal at Musthabad village under Gannavaram police station limits. Though the incident happened on Saturday night, it came to light on Monday.The deceased were identified as Pendam Vijay Kumar, 39, and Sandhya, 38.

According to Gannavaram police, the couple was depressed over financial issues coupled with health issues. Some locals found their bodies in the canal. The police said Vijay Kumar invested huge amounts in a business and incurred losses.

Unable to bear the losses and pressure from financiers over repayment of money, he along with his wife took the extreme step. The couple is survived by two sons. Police have registered a case and launched an investigatio.

Suicide Helpline
OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

