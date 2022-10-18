Home Cities Vijayawada

Special drive against single-use plastic in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

As part of its efforts to eliminate single-use plastic, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a special drive to seize the banned plastic from traders and shopkeepers.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:08 AM

Plastic

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to eliminate single-use plastic, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a special drive to seize the banned plastic from traders and shopkeepers. It may be recalled that the Centre and the State governments have banned the use of single-use plastic from July 1 onwards.

In a press release issued here on Monday, VMC Additional Commissioner (projects) K Satyavati said the main objective of the special drive is to educate people and traders on the ill-effects of single-use plastic and impose fine on violators. On the Day-one of the special drive, the VMC officials found the banned plastic at six places of the 600 places inspected, she said.

The VMC Additional Commissioner further said that enforcement teams comprising officials from both the VMC and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) conducted surprise checks at Rajiv Gandhi park area, flower market, and various commercial areas in one town. “So far, the civic body has seized 2,100 kgs of single-use plastic and a fine of `5 lakh. The drive will continue for thnext four days in various parts of the city covering institutions and industrial areas,”  Satyavathi said.

TAGS
Single use plastic CPCB
