Andhra poised to achieve rapid growth in exports

There is more scope for exporting engineering products from Andhra Pradesh to Germany, he felt.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

trade, imports, exports, import, export, trade deficit

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ambassador of India to Germany Parvathaneni Harish observed that products from Andhra Pradesh will have a good international market with GI tagging to the local products.

Participating in the business summit organised by the State government at the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, he felt that exports from AP will be doubled if emphasis is laid on Good Agricultural Practices certification for horticulture crops.

There is more scope for exporting engineering products from Andhra Pradesh to Germany, he felt. Asserting that AP emerged as a suitable destination for investments, Director (Industries) G Srijana said Rs 2,35,152 crore was invested in 1,006 large and mega industries in the State providing employment to 4,66,738 people. AP, which topped the list of Ease of Doing Business, stood fourth in exports from India, she said

