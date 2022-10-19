Home Cities Vijayawada

SCR Vijayawada division employee wins gold in billiards

Divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan and other officials congratulated Durga Prasad for winning the gold medal at the national platform.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Billiards

Billiard Federation, 6 other federations given recognition extension till December 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division employee L Durga Prasad has won a gold medal in the All India Railway Cue Sports held at Mumbai on Tuesday. Durga Prasad is a technician in mechanical department at Rajamahendravaram. He represented the SCR billiards team and participated
in the ongoing All India Railway Cue Sports (Billiards, snookers, 8 ball, 9 ball and 9 red) Championship being held at Mumbai from October 8 to 21.

Prasad retained the gold medal in billiards individual event and emerged as champion in Indian Railways for the second consecutive year.

Prasad won the quarter-final against Aditya Agarwal (Central Railway) by 03-01. In semifinals he won against Siddarth Pkae of Central Railway by 03-02 and in the finals he won against Lokite Patra of Western Railway by 03-01 boards. Divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan and other officials congratulated Durga Prasad for winning the gold medal at the national platform.

