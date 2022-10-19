SCR Vijayawada division employee wins gold in billiards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada division employee L Durga Prasad has won a gold medal in the All India Railway Cue Sports held at Mumbai on Tuesday. Durga Prasad is a technician in mechanical department at Rajamahendravaram. He represented the SCR billiards team and participated in the ongoing All India Railway Cue Sports (Billiards, snookers, 8 ball, 9 ball and 9 red) Championship being held at Mumbai from October 8 to 21. Prasad retained the gold medal in billiards individual event and emerged as champion in Indian Railways for the second consecutive year. Prasad won the quarter-final against Aditya Agarwal (Central Railway) by 03-01. In semifinals he won against Siddarth Pkae of Central Railway by 03-02 and in the finals he won against Lokite Patra of Western Railway by 03-01 boards. Divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan and other officials congratulated Durga Prasad for winning the gold medal at the national platform.