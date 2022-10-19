Home Cities Vijayawada

Workshop on teaching methods held at GIG International School in Vijayawada

Sheila conducted training for the teachers on Montessori methods, which give freedom of learning to the students as per their choice.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Education, Skill development

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: GIG International School-Gollapudi, Vijayawada, managed by Cognizance International Academy (CIA), Singapore organised workshops on  Montessori methods of teaching and on English for the teachers to enrich their knowledge.

The International Academic Advisory Board members Sheila, a Canadian expert in Early Years Education and Shilpa, Cambridge-certified educator and an English expert have conducted a workshop for the teachers. The programme witnessed participation of about 40 teachers from reputed schools in Vijayawada.

Sheila conducted training for the teachers on Montessori methods, which give freedom of learning to the students as per their choice. Meanwhile, Shilpa boosted the participants with hands-on activities, team-building sessions and enquiry-based learning to enhance a wide variety of English skills among students. Both the sessions enriched the teachers’ knowledge towards curriculum and developing an effective technology-based pedagogy. Enaganti Sreekanth, principal GIGIS, appreciated the participants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GIG International School Cognizance International Academy Montessori methods
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp