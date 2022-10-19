Workshop on teaching methods held at GIG International School in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: GIG International School-Gollapudi, Vijayawada, managed by Cognizance International Academy (CIA), Singapore organised workshops on Montessori methods of teaching and on English for the teachers to enrich their knowledge.

The International Academic Advisory Board members Sheila, a Canadian expert in Early Years Education and Shilpa, Cambridge-certified educator and an English expert have conducted a workshop for the teachers. The programme witnessed participation of about 40 teachers from reputed schools in Vijayawada.

Sheila conducted training for the teachers on Montessori methods, which give freedom of learning to the students as per their choice. Meanwhile, Shilpa boosted the participants with hands-on activities, team-building sessions and enquiry-based learning to enhance a wide variety of English skills among students. Both the sessions enriched the teachers’ knowledge towards curriculum and developing an effective technology-based pedagogy. Enaganti Sreekanth, principal GIGIS, appreciated the participants.

