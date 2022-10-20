‘Complete airport corridor works by November-end’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has directed the officials concerned to expedite airport corridor works between Ramavarappadu Ring and Vijayawada International Airport near Gannavaram on the national highway-16.

The civic body chief accompanied by the officials conducted a ground level inspection of the 13.8 km stretch of the national highway on Wednesday and enquired about the progress. Swapnil instructed the concerned officials to rope in more workers and machines and complete the works by the end of November.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh Urban Greenery Beautification Corporation (APUGBC) has readied designs for beautification of the 13.82 km stretch of NH-16 between Ramavarappadu Ring and Vijayawada International Airport.

The main objective of the project was to offer a fresh feel to the passengers and tourists who visit the city. The VMC horticulture department also prepared estimates with Rs 10 crore for developing greenery on central dividers, footpaths and in major junctions like Nidamanuru, Enikepadu and others.

The commissioner further headed to MG Road and examined the garbage vans and asked the drivers whether they were segregating the trash. The VMC chief also inspected the area near the flood protection retaining wall under the Krishna Lanka Ranigarithota bridge. On observing that people were living there along with their cattle, he directed the town planning officials to arrange suitable land for cattle sheds.He also directed engineering authorities to construct underground drainage for the sewage coming from the houses of the residents there.

