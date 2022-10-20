Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Complete airport corridor works by November-end’

The civic body chief accompanied by the officials conducted a ground-level inspection of the 13.8 km stretch of the national highway on Wednesday and enquired about the progress.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada International Airport.

Vijayawada International Airport. (File photo | EPS) (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar has directed the officials concerned to expedite airport corridor works between  Ramavarappadu Ring and Vijayawada International Airport near Gannavaram on the national highway-16.

The civic body chief accompanied by the officials conducted a ground level inspection of the 13.8 km stretch of the national highway on Wednesday and enquired about the progress. Swapnil instructed the concerned officials to rope in more workers and machines and complete the works by the end of November.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh Urban Greenery Beautification Corporation (APUGBC) has readied designs for beautification of the 13.82 km stretch of NH-16 between Ramavarappadu Ring and Vijayawada International Airport.

The main objective of the project was to offer a fresh feel to the passengers and tourists who visit the city. The VMC horticulture department also prepared estimates with Rs 10 crore for developing greenery on central dividers, footpaths and in major junctions like Nidamanuru, Enikepadu and others.

The commissioner further headed to MG Road and examined the garbage vans and asked the drivers whether they were segregating the trash. The VMC chief also inspected the area near the flood protection retaining wall under the Krishna Lanka Ranigarithota bridge. On observing that people were living there along with their cattle, he directed the town planning officials to arrange suitable land for cattle sheds.He also directed engineering authorities to construct underground drainage for the sewage coming from the houses of the residents there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar Vijayawada International Airport
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp