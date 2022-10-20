Home Cities Vijayawada

Development works to begin at Durga temple after draft plan gets nod

The minister and his family offered prayers at the temple on the occasion of his birthday.

Published: 20th October 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Plans are underway to develop Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on the lines of Srivari temple in Tirumala, Deputy chief minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana announced on Wednesday.

The minister and his family offered prayers at the temple on the occasion of his birthday. During Dasara in 2021, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that the Kanaka Durga temple would be developed with Rs 70 crore.

Satyanarayana said experts are being roped in to prepare a master plan to develop the temple. He added that the detailed plan will be presented to Jagan at the earliest. “We are trying to provide all facilities, including dormitories, cloak rooms, for the devotees visiting the temple from various across the country,” the minister said.

Stating that highly-advanced technology will be used for preparing Laddu prasadams on the lines of TTD, Satyanarayana said an entire building will be a dedicated kitchen to prepare laddu prasadams other prasadams such as tamarind rice and Chakkara Pongali.“A final plan will be drafted and works will be taken up as soon as we get the chief minister approval,” the minister said.

