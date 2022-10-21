Andhra govt to fill up 6,511 vacancies in police dept, 10,000 more needed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to fill up 6,511 posts in the police department to strengthen the force. Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta issued an order to this effect on Thursday. The new vacancies include 411 sub-inspector and 6,100 police constable posts in both civil and special forces.

The recruitment for filling up vacant posts in civil and other special police wings was last held in 2019. Many vacancies have arisen due to retirement, promotion and casualties of personnel in the past two years.

“An additional strength of 10,781 is needed for effective implementation of weekly offs and other duties. In addition, the DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy submitted that the Centre has conveyed sanction to raise four Indian Reserve (IR) Battalions in the State,” read the Government Order.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will soon issue a notification inviting applications from aspiring candidates for the posts after discussing the matter with DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to fill up 6,511 posts in the police department to strengthen the force. Principal Secretary (Home) Harish Kumar Gupta issued an order to this effect on Thursday. The new vacancies include 411 sub-inspector and 6,100 police constable posts in both civil and special forces. The recruitment for filling up vacant posts in civil and other special police wings was last held in 2019. Many vacancies have arisen due to retirement, promotion and casualties of personnel in the past two years. “An additional strength of 10,781 is needed for effective implementation of weekly offs and other duties. In addition, the DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy submitted that the Centre has conveyed sanction to raise four Indian Reserve (IR) Battalions in the State,” read the Government Order. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will soon issue a notification inviting applications from aspiring candidates for the posts after discussing the matter with DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy.