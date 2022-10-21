Home Cities Vijayawada

Competitions from next month to promote Telugu cultural heritage: Roja

For the artists who have applied in Guntur the competitions will be held on November 24, 25, 26 at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir.

YSRC MLA RK Roja. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With an objective to preserve Telugu cultural heritage, the State Government in association with AP Creativity and Culture Samithi, Department of Language and Culture will conduct competitions for artistes and art troupes from November 19, said Minister for Tourism and Culture RK Roja.

The competitions will be held under the supervision of Special Principal Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava, Department of Tourism and Culture chairperson Vangapandu Usha and Chairman/Chairpersons of Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Culture Samithi Academies, the traditional, folk and tribal dance artists and Gatra (singing). For further details, participants can approach the State Creativity and Culture Samithi and Language Department office at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Music and Dance College.

Participants can also obtain applications from Government Music and Dance Colleges/Schools (Vijayanagaram, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore and Kurnool) and can be submitted there or completed application can be sent by mail to apculturalcompetitions@gmail.com or on the website of Andhra Pradesh State Creative and Sankshatri Samithi (https:// culture.ap.gov.in/) by November 10, the Minister said, adding that participants can also contact 0866-2434380/390.

For the artists who have applied in Guntur the competitions will be held on November 24, 25, 26 at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandir. In Vizag, they will be held from December  7 to 9 at Vuda Children’s Theater.

