Vijayawada conducts awareness programme on garbage segregation

Published: 21st October 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar participating in an awareness programme at Telaprolu Raja High School in Vijayawada on Thursday | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As part of Swachata Ka Uphaar campaign, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has come up with an initiative to give hands on experience to students on the using the three-coloured bins for segregation of waste.

Speaking at an awareness programme held for the students at Sri Telaprolu Raja High School in One Town here on Thursday, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said waste from every house should be divided and given to the sanitation staff, instead trashing it on roads and in drains.

He called on the residents and students to do their best to make Vijayawada a clean city by avoiding
the usage of single-use plastics and instead prefer cloth bags. The civic body officials distributed cloth bags to the students who participated in the programme.

Later, two students also gave a detailed demonstration on the segregation of garbage as wet and dry before handing it to the sanitation workers. Additional Commissioner (Project) KV Satyavati, health officers and other officials were also present.

Swachata Ka Uphaar campaign Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
