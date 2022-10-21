Vijayawada minor girl jumps from auto as driver tries to molest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police arrested one auto driver and initiated search for another driver who tried to abduct and assault a minor girl at Ungutur on Thursday. According to Gannavaram police, the incident took place in Ungutur village limits around 9 am in the morning when the minor girl took the auto in Ungutur village as she missed the school bus. During her journey, the auto driver took another route for which the girl suspected their behaviour and sought to know the reason for changing the route. The accused auto driver tried to convince the girl by saying they are going to refill the gas and tried to molest her. In order to escape from them, she screamed for help and jumped out from the auto. When the local farmers heard the screams of the girl for help, they chased them and caught one of them while the other person escaped. We recorded the statement from the survivor and investigation is on” said the police.